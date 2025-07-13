Chelsea's Cole Palmer and PSG's Ousmane Dembélé team up for iconic New York trophy photoshoot ahead of Club World Cup final

The Chelsea and PSG stars took part in a promotional event at Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center, posing alongside the FIFA Club World Cup trophy

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer and PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé participated in an official FIFA photoshoot on top of the Rockefeller Center in New York alongside the Club World Cup trophy. The two attacking stars represented their respective clubs in the promotional event days before their teams were set to face off in the tournament final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The photoshoot featured both players in their club jerseys with the Manhattan skyline and the prestigious trophy creating a dramatic backdrop.

Article continues below

WHAT SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The inaugural 32-team Club World Cup represents FIFA's ambitious expansion of the tournament from its previous format, with significantly increased prize money and global attention. Chelsea's path to the final follows their Champions League victory in 2021, which qualified them for this competition, while PSG earned their place as one of the top four ranked teams in UEFA.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Palmer and Dembélé will trade the spectacular views of Manhattan for the competitive atmosphere of MetLife Stadium as Chelsea and PSG face off in the Club World Cup final on Sunday evening.