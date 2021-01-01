'Read a book!' - Chelsea coach Tuchel dismisses Werner speculation

The Germany international has struggled with the Blues this season but the coach was in no mood to address rumours surrounding his future

Thomas Tuchel has laughed off speculation surrounding Timo Werner's future at Chelsea, urging reporters to "read a book" instead of transfer rumours.

Werner is enduring a difficult first season at Chelsea following his move from RB Leipzig last summer.

The Germany international has scored just one Premier League goal in 2021 and has not found the net in the Champions League since a group stage match against Rennes in early November.

What has been said?

Werner's struggles have given rise to reports that he is unhappy at Stamford Bridge and Tuchel was asked at a press conference if the 25-year-old wants to go back to Germany.

"Stop reading, stop reading, what do you read? Read a book," the German coach replied when asked about reports of Werner's unhappiness.

"There is no book about Timo Werner. So read a book."

What else did Tuchel say about Werner?

Despite having been left on the bench twice in the last month and being told off by his coach during the 2-0 win against Everton, Tuchel said Werner should be happy with his recent form for Chelsea.

"For Timo, I think he has no reason now to be frustrated because he had an amazing match against Liverpool, maybe his best match since I arrived," he added.

"Then he had a good match against Everton, with a lot of chances to score, which he normally is clinical enough and strong enough. He did not score. Okay, this sticks in a situation like this. This can affect his self confidence, of course, but what does it help?

"The clear advice from us is don’t focus on the result, focus on the process, get your decision-making right, get your technique right, make good decisions, for the decision take the right technique and the ball will do the rest.

"There is simply no time to reflect on what is going to be in summer or next year. At the moment I don’t see why he should be frustrated. We gave him a little bit of time to breathe against Leeds. It was hard for him to come on, so he was not too much involved in the last 20 minutes because it was not our best game, but right now I don’t see why he should be too frustrated."

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The Blues have a 1-0 lead after the first match against Diego Simeone's team.

On Sunday they will turn their attention to the FA Cup as they take on Sheffield United in the quarter-finals.

