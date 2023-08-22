Carney Chukwuemeka faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as Chelsea confirmed that the teenager has undergone surgery after picking up knee injury.

Chukwuemeka picked up a knee injury

Had to undergo surgery

Will be out for around six weeks

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenager had been flourishing under Mauricio Pochettino and had started in both Premier League games for Chelsea. He also scored his first senior goal against West Ham which helped the Blues equalise after falling behind in the seventh minute through a Nayef Aguerd strike. However, he got injured right after the goal which saw him get replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk in the 3-1 defeat to the Hammers last weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chukwuemeka had to undergo the knife on Monday which might see him spend at least six weeks on the sideline.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Chelsea put out a statement confirming his surgery which read: "Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday. Last night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery. The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."

The player has also posted an emotional update after his injury with a picture celebrating his goal: "From Joy to Pain within minutes."

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will face newly-promoted Luton Town next at Stamford Bridge on Friday.