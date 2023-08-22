More misery for Chelsea! Carney Chukwuemeka facing lengthy spell on the sidelines as Blues confirm teenage midfielder has undergone surgery for knee injury

Soham Mukherjee
Carney Chukwuemeka, Chelsea 2023-2024Getty Images
C. ChukwuemekaChelseaPremier League

Carney Chukwuemeka faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as Chelsea confirmed that the teenager has undergone surgery after picking up knee injury.

  • Chukwuemeka picked up a knee injury
  • Had to undergo surgery
  • Will be out for around six weeks

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenager had been flourishing under Mauricio Pochettino and had started in both Premier League games for Chelsea. He also scored his first senior goal against West Ham which helped the Blues equalise after falling behind in the seventh minute through a Nayef Aguerd strike. However, he got injured right after the goal which saw him get replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk in the 3-1 defeat to the Hammers last weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chukwuemeka had to undergo the knife on Monday which might see him spend at least six weeks on the sideline.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Chelsea put out a statement confirming his surgery which read: "Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday. Last night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery. The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."

Article continues below

The player has also posted an emotional update after his injury with a picture celebrating his goal: "From Joy to Pain within minutes."

Next Match

IN ONE PHOTO:

Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will face newly-promoted Luton Town next at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

24739 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 46%Manchester City
  • 18%Arsenal
  • 12%Manchester United
  • 11%Liverpool
  • 7%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
24739 Votes

Editors' Picks