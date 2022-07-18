Chelsea loanee Bakayoko stopped and searched by armed police in Milan in case of mistaken identity

The French midfielder is currently on loan with the Serie A champions , but authorities did not immediately recognise him

Tiemoue Bakayoko, on loan at Milan from Premier League giants Chelsea, recently found himself stopped by armed police following a case of mistaken identity.

The French midfielder was stopped and searched by Milanese enforcement officers when driving through the Italian city with a friend.

The incident in question, which has been confirmed by authorities in Milan, is said to have occurred at the start of July but has only just come to light following the release of video on social media.

What happened to Bakayoko?

The 27-year-old was, along with his companion, stopped and searched by police carrying firearms with weapons drawn.

It was quickly established that the wrong car had been targeted, with the officers involved made aware that they were dealing with a professional sportsman and not a wanted criminal.

The incident has generated controversy, with accusations of racism from the Italian police force, but the Milan Police Headquarters say the saga involving Bakayoko was a case of mistaken identity.

They said in a statement released through ANSA when responding to the claims of racism levelled against them and explaining the actions of those at the scene: “These comments are out of place.

"The check was triggered because Bakayoko and the other passenger corresponded perfectly, by chance, to the descriptions [of people wanted by the police], and of course it ended when it was realised that he [the police officer] had stopped a person who had nothing to do with it.”

Milan are aware of the episode and have been in contact with local police in an effort to get answers of their own.

Bakayoko is currently readying himself for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, which will complete his second loan spell at San Siro from Chelsea. He made 18 appearances for the Serie A champions last season.

