Chelsea hijack Arsenal's bid for £40m Mohammed Kudus as Blues open talks with Ajax

Chelsea have made contact with Ajax over the signing of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus and hope to hijack Arsenal's move for the player.

Chelsea open dialogue over Kudus

No official bid from Chelsea yet

Arsenal said to have made offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are yet to make an official bid for the 22-year-old, but have opened negotiations with the Dutch side over a potential deal, reports The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus is said to be close to agreeing personal terms with Chelsea over a move. Kudus' contract with Ajax expires in two years and he has reportedly refused an extension. Arsenal have reportedly also made a bid for the player, who is valued at around £40 million ($51m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists for the Dutch side last season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? Much will depend on whether Ajax accept Chelsea's impending offer, otherwise the player could end up joining the Gunners.