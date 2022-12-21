Chelsea appoint former RB Leipzig chief Christopher Vivell as new technical director

Chelsea have announced the appointment of former RB Leipzig executive Christopher Vivell as the club's new technical director.

Vivell left Leipzig in October

German was responsible for recruitment & scouting

Vivell joining 'most exciting project in global football'

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Vivell on Wednesday morning, with the 35-year-old filling the position vacated by club legend Petr Cech in the summer. Having previously co-ordinated the overall strategy for scouting and recruitment at RB Leipzig, the German will now provide support to Blues manager Graham Potter and the club's ownership group.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vivell also spent five years with Leipzig's sister club RB Salzburg in Austria and was previously a scout at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. Vivell follows Joe Shields, who left Southampton in October to become co-director of recruitment and talent at Stamford Bridge. In October, Chelsea also confirmed that Laurence Stewart will join the club from Monaco in a separate technical director role "focusing on football globally".

WHAT THEY SAID?: Following his appointment, Vivell said in a statement: "Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football and I’m extremely proud to be joining the club. There is so much potential for the club to continue to succeed, develop and grow. Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that."

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, co-controlling owner, added: "We are delighted that Christopher is taking up this important leadership role at the club. His work in Germany and Austria speaks for itself. We are confident he will continue on his impressive trajectory here at Chelsea."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's side will take in their first post-World Cup outing on December 27, with Bournemouth set to arrive at Stamford Bridge for a Premier League clash.