Chelsea appoint former All Blacks mental coach with 'no d*ckheads' policy

Chelsea are set to bring in former All Blacks coach Gilbert Enoka in a short-term consultancy role.

Chelsea bring in new coach

Want to create winning culture

Will help new signings settle

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have followed up a big-spending January transfer window by adding a new coach to the setup. The Blues are set to bring in Enoka in a bid to create a winning culture at Stamford Bridge and try to help the club's expensive new signings adapt successfully to life at Stamford Bridge, as reported by The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moving to Chelsea will be Enoka's first job in football. He has also worked with the New Zealand cricket team and in netball with the Silver Ferns. However, Enoka is best known for his work with the All Blacks and was part of the team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and 2015. The coach is also known for his "no d*ckhead policy" which aims to make players accountable for their own actions and answerable to their team-mates rather than the coaching staff.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A d*ckhead makes everything about them. Often teams put up with it because a player has so much talent. We look for early warning signs and wean the big egos out pretty quickly. Our motto is, 'if you can't change the people, change the people'."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manager Graham Potter has a bloated squad to work with after the Blues splashed out on eight new signings in January and will have a tough job keeping all his players happy. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in talks with LAFC after being left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad, while Hakim Ziyech saw a deadline day move to Paris Saint-Germain break down. Mason Mount's future is also in doubt after the England international rejected the offer of a new contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are on a poor run and have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions. Potter will aim to get his team back to winning ways on Saturday at West Ham in the Premier League.