CF Montreal vs Orlando City SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The MLS Cup playoffs continue this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs roll onward this weekend as CF Montreal welcome Orlando City SC to face them at Saputo Stadium. The Canadian side were one of the surprise packages of the campaign in the Eastern Conference, and are hoping for a deep run towards silverware.

But their upstart rivals from Florida will hope they can spoil the party over the border, as they look to further their own ambition of a successful postseason.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Montreal vs Orlando date & kick-off time

Game: CF Montreal vs Orlando City SC Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch CF Montreal vs Orlando City SC on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN fuboTV

Montreal squad & team news

Imperious this term, particularly across the second half of the season, Montreal sit on the cusp of some remarkable achievements if they can beat the heat now.

But sudden death is a different ball-game, and they know it. A win will send them through to the next round - but there's plenty more to go before they have a shot at the crown.

Position Players Goalkeepers Breza, Ketterer, Pantemis Defenders Miller, Camacho, Corbo, Brault-Guillard, Waterman, Bassong, Johnston, Thorkelsson, Ferdinand Midfielders Wanyama, Piette, Hamdy, Mihailovic, Torres, Miljevic, Zouhir, Lappalainen, Koné, Choinière, Giraldo, Saliba Forwards Johnsen, Toye, Ibrahim, Kwizera, Kamara, Quioto

Orlando squad and team news

Just nipping into the postseason race at the bottom of the pile, the Florida outfit are the unfancied runner in this race towards the MLS Cup.

But that means the pressure is off - they have nothing to do except go out there and be themselves. That could give them a crucial freedom.