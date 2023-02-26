Casemiro has his first winners’ medal as a Manchester United player and has now emerged triumphant in his last nine major finals.

Brazilian joined from Real Madrid

Scored at Wembley against Newcastle

Added winning mentality to Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international midfielder has been a revelation for the Red Devils following his £70 million ($84m) transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. Casemiro arrived as a five-time winner of the Champions League and with three Club World Cup successes to his name. He is accustomed to emerging victorious when silverware is on the line, with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final – a game which saw him break the deadlock - allowing the South American to open his account in English football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro was acquired by United to bring a winning mentality to their squad, with the Red Devils having gone six years without a trophy. That barren run has now been brought to a close, with Brazilian steel at the heart of their midfield.

WHAT NEXT? United are eager to ensure that there are more celebrations to take in this season, with the 2022-23 campaign seeing them sit in the Premier League title race while also making positive progress through Europa League and FA Cup quests.