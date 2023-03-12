Casemiro sees RED! Man Utd star sent off for studs-up tackle on Charly Alcaraz with Brazilian set to miss FOUR MATCHES

Manchester United lost key midfielder Casemiro to a red card in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash with Southampton at Old Trafford.

Casemiro sent off against Southampton

Sees red for foul on Charly Alcaraz

Will now miss four games

WHAT HAPPENED? United suffered a huge blow in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash against Southampton. The Red Devils lost Casemiro to a red card for a studs-up tackle on Alcarez. The Brazilian was initially booked for the tackle but the yellow card was upgraded to a red after a VAR review. The sending off is Casemiro's second of the season which means he will be hit with a four-game ban.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will be a big blow to Erik ten Hag and United as Casemiro has become a key player for the Red Devils in his first season at the eclub. The Brazilian will now miss United's next four games including the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and Premier League matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton after the international break.

DID YOU KNOW: Casemiro is the first player to receive two red cards in a single Premier League season for Manchester United since Nemanja Vidic in 2013-14.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils head to Seville on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. Ten Hag's side are favourites to progress after a 4-1 win in the first leg at Old Trafford.