Carabao Cup 2023-24: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the League Cup - draw, games and more

The Carabao Cup has returned for its 64th season as 92 teams from from the span of the English football pyramid out for a shot at silverware in 2023-24.

GOAL has all the details about the 2023-24 edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results and more.

Carabao Cup first round draw, fixtures and results

The first round of the Carabao Cup is divided into two sections: north and south.

All 24 teams from Championship are joined by 24 teams from League One and 24 teams from League Two. Games will be played on the week commencing August 7.

Carabao Cup TV channel & live stream

Sky Sports hold the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup games and round draws in the UK. Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online using the Sky Go facility.

When is the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final?

In what will be the first piece of major silverware of the 2023/24 season, the Carabao Cup final is scheduled for Sunday February 25, 2024.

It will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, which is the traditional venue for showpiece cup final events and promotion play-offs in England.

Carabao Cup 2023-24 dates

The 2023-24 Carabao Cup kicks off on the week commencing August 7, 2023 and will conclude on February 25, 2024.

You can see the complete round dates and number of games in the table below.

Round Games Date(s) First round 36 August 7 Second round 24 w/c August 28 Third round 16 w/c September 25 Fourth round 8 w/c October 30 Quarter-finals 4 w/c December 18 Semi-finals 4 (2 legs) w/c January 8 / 21, 2024 Final 1 February 25, 2024

Who won the Carabao Cup last season?

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup in 2022-23. The Red Devils ended a six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on 26 February, 2023.

The Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag won the first piece of silverware of his Old Trafford reign thanks to a Casemiro header and a Sven Botman own goal.