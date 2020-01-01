Calvert-Lewin needs to be on Man City’s shopping list when they sign a striker – Goater

The former Blues frontman has been impressed by the Everton forward this season and feels he could offer something “unique” at the Etihad Stadium

need to be adding Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their transfer wish list, says Shaun Goater, with the striker capable of offering something “unique” at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues are expected to dip into the market for a new frontman at some stage in the near future.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are prolific options in the present, but their working relationship may soon be broken up.

That is because an international has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is yet to commit to fresh terms.

Aguero could move on as a free agent in the summer of 2021, although City are hoping that their all-time leading scorer can still be convinced to stay put.

Regardless of whether he leaves or not, Goater has led calls for the Blues to bolster their attacking options .

It remains to be seen who City target in that search, with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi still very much on their radar.

If they look to land another No.9, though, then Calvert-Lewin may be an option that they consider.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a remarkable 2020-21 campaign, with nine goals at club level having been complemented by an effort for England on his senior international debut against Wales.

He caught the eye again in that contest, leading City legend Goater to take to Twitter and call on the Blues to start piecing together recruitment plans.

“OK I’ve held my tongue on this one for a minute but when City go for a CF @CalvertLewin14 needs to be on that shortlist,” said Goater.

“He has pace, power, height and is improving every day. He can improve with technique but he would offer something unique in @ManCity team no doubt.”

Calvert-Lewin certainly ticks the boxes that Goater is looking for when it comes to adding another frontman to City’s ranks , with the Bermudan having previously told Gentingbet : “City have lenses all over the world but City will look with a view for a striker with a personality and the possibility of the player being able to be at the club for a number of years, not just for a season, unless you're Messi.

“When I look at City, I would just say a striker that has more of a physical presence to be adaptable. For me I think if City have success they may need to be more adaptable, rather than one up top and two out wide.”