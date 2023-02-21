Does Callum Hudson-Odoi have a future at Chelsea? On-loan Bayer Leverkusen winger discusses his next move

Callum Hudson-Odoi still has a year left to run on his contract at Chelsea, but he is reluctant to speculate on what the future may hold for him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 22-year-old is a product of the Blues’ famed academy system and became England’s youngest debutant in a competitive fixture when making his senior international bow at the age of 18 in 2019. He was attracting attention from Bayern Munich at the time, but opted to remain at Stamford Bridge before eventually slipping down the pecking order and heading out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen in 2022.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Sky Sports on whether he still has a future at Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi said: “I have not spoken to them much recently at all. I am not there so seeing all these players going, there is nothing I can say or do. At the end of the day, I am focused on the club here and trying to help as much as possible here. Whatever happens in the future, I do not know. All I can do is focus on what happens here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson-Odoi has enjoyed his time in Germany, registering a couple of assists through 20 appearances, and wants to end the 2022-23 campaign on a high before thinking about what happens next. He added on his short-term goals: “Finish the best that I can really and push myself to the max. I wanted to come out here and get minutes into my legs and just enjoy football really as much as possible. I think that is what has been happening. Now it is more focused on getting the numbers up with more assists and trying to create more chances for the team. I am definitely excited about the future.”

WHAT NEXT? Any return to Chelsea would see Hudson-Odoi face fierce competition for wide attacking berths, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Hakim Ziyech and Noni Madueke currently in west London.