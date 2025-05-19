How to buy tickets to Spain vs France: UEFA Nations League semi-final ticket prices, resale & more info

All you need to know about how to get tickets to the sizzing semi-final showdown in Stuttgart

Spain vs France is always one of the international encounters that gets the juices flowing and the rivalry is renewed on June 5 as the sides clash on German soil in a UEFA Nations League semi-final tie, with a place in the Final three days later up for grabs. It’s set to be an enthralling occasion and you could be there in person to savour the electric atmosphere and see some of the best footballers on the planet perform wonders on the pitch.

The 2024–25 edition of the UEFA Nations League is the fourth season of the competition, with national teams of the 55 member associations of UEFA having kicked off their campaigns in September last year. Following the six Matchdays of the league phase, the top-2 sides from the four League A groups progressed to the two-legged quarter finals in March. The four winners of those encounters, Spain, France, Germany, and Portugal, are now the only sides left with dreams of capturing glory in Europe.

Both France and Spain have been there, done it, and got the T-shirt, having lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy aloft in 2021 and 2023 respectively. With Spain crowned champions in Rotterdam two years ago, they are now aiming to become the first side to defend their UEFA Nations League title successfully. It will be the third Final appearance for Spain in a row, as they lost out to France in the 2021 showdown in Milan. However, it’s Spain who held sway when the sides last clashed. In an epic semi-final clash at Euro 2024, La Roja ruled the roost en route to winning the European Championship.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regards the second UEFA Nations League semi-final, Spain vs France, this June, including how much they cost and where you can buy them from.

When is the Spain vs France Nations League semi-final?

When: Thursday, June 5 Kick-off: 9 pm CET Where: MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

The Neckarstadion (officially known as MHPArena for sponsorship reasons) is located in Stuttgart, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, and it's been the home of Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart since the stadium first opened in 1933. The stadium is the only venue in Europe to have hosted multiple World Cup, European Championship, and European Cup/Champions League Final encounters. It staged football matches at the 1974 FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Euro 1988, the 2006 FIFA World Cup & the UEFA Euro 2024. The 1959 & 1988 European Cup Finals were also held there. For international matches, the capacity is almost 55,000. The stadium hosted the 1986 European Athletics Championships and the 1993 World Athletics Championships, before it was redeveloped into a football-specific stadium in 2009.

Spain vs France Nations League semi-final tickets: How much do they cost?

During the first phase of UEFA Nations League Final ticket sales, supporters of the qualified teams could pick up tickets starting from €30. Once the priority window closed, tickets were made available to the general public, with prices ranging from €60 for ‘Category 2’ seats to €100 for ‘Category 1’ ones.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub and range from €74 for 'Fans First' locations to €2,316 for 'Hospitality Club' offers.

How to buy Spain vs France Nations League semi-final tickets

During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the two semi-finalists in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where to stay for the Spain vs France Nations League semi-final

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the stadium and across Stuttgart. The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity, and its surrounding areas.

How to watch or stream the Spain vs France Nations League semi-final

The Nations League Finals are screened by the following channels in the semi-finalists’ countries:

Country Watch Spain RTVE PLAY, UEFA.tv France lequipe.fr, TF1+

For UK viewers, the UEFA Nations League semi-finals will be screened live on Prime Video. In the US, FOX has the rights to Nations League coverage. That means you’ll need a live TV subscription that includes the station If you don’t have cable, for example, Fubo.

Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.