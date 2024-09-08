Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

The Jayden Daniels era kicks off this Sunday as the Washington Commanders head to Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After a dismal 4-13 finish last season, Washington's top pick in the draft was Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, who is expected to become the cornerstone of their franchise for years to come.
On the other side, Tampa Bay, the reigning NFC South champions, navigated a less-than-stellar 9-8 record to claim the division and secure a playoff spot. Their postseason potential was demonstrated when they delivered a decisive 32-9 victory over the Eagles.
These two teams haven’t squared off since 2021, when the then-Washington Football Team emerged victorious with a 29-19 win.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders NFL game, plus plenty more.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Washington Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. That translates to 9:25 pm BST for fans in the UK.
|Date
|Sunday, September 8, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
|Venue
|Raymond James Stadium
|Location
|Tampa Bay, Florida
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: DAZN
All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.
DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.
NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.
Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.
** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.
For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders team news & key players
Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news
Tampa Bay is ready to roll with head coach Todd Bowles and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who narrowly surpassed 4,000 passing yards last season. Mayfield also threw for 28 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. The Buccaneers are set to rely on their dynamic receiving duo, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both back after stellar seasons. Evans, who has been a consistent 1,000-yard receiver since 2014, racked up 1,255 yards last season and led the team with 13 touchdown receptions. Godwin added another 1,024 yards and two touchdowns.
In the backfield, Rachaad White is the lead running back, with the addition of fourth-round draft pick Bucky Irvin from Oregon expected to bolster their ground game.
Tampa Bay injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Opeta
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|C. Edmonds
|Running back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|S. Dzansi
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Kancey
|Defensive lineman
|Out
|Calf
|Z. Annexstad
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Thompkins
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Jarrett
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|E. Banks
|Defensive lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Palmer
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Concussion
|C. Gill
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Delaney
|Defensive back
|Questionable
|Knee
|K. DeLoach
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Groin
|S. Peterson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Uguak
|Defensive lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Hall
|Defensive lineman
|Out
|Foot
|E. Brown
|Defensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ribs
Washington Commanders team news
The franchise has endured a three-year playoff drought and is pinning its hopes on rookie quarterback Daniel to turn things around. His primary target this season is expected to be Terry McLaurin, who led the team last year with 1,002 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including 15 receptions of over 20 yards.
With Curtis Samuel heading to Buffalo and Jahan Dotson now with the Eagles, the receiving corps is undergoing a rebuild. Enter Luke McCaffery, the third-round pick from Rice and younger brother of Christian, who will be given an opportunity to make an impact.
The addition of Zach Ertz is a notable move, though it remains to be seen how much the 33-year-old tight end has left in the tank. In the backfield, Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. will split carries, with Ekeler, the seasoned veteran, still showing his worth as a key player in the passing game.
On defense, head coach Dan Quinn, known for his defensive acumen, will need his unit to step up to support the rookie quarterback. Jonathan Allen will be a crucial presence on the defensive line, especially in run-stopping situations.
Commanders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Mariota
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Chest
|T. Burgess
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stallworth
|Defensive tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Obada
|Defensive end
|Physically unable to perform
|Lower Leg
|J. Magee
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|B. Bauer
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Leg
|R. Stromberg
|Center
|Out
|Knee
|J. Cox
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Bada
|Defensive tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Akingbulu
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|S. Toney
|Defensive end
|Questionable
|Groin
|J. Newton
|Defensive tackle
|Doubtful
|Foot
|N. Pollard
|Defensive tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Brooks
|Defensive tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Nikkel
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Davis
|Cornerback
|Commissioners Exempt List
|Neck