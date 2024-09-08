Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders NFL game-team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Jayden Daniels era kicks off this Sunday as the Washington Commanders head to Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a dismal 4-13 finish last season, Washington's top pick in the draft was Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, who is expected to become the cornerstone of their franchise for years to come.

On the other side, Tampa Bay, the reigning NFC South champions, navigated a less-than-stellar 9-8 record to claim the division and secure a playoff spot. Their postseason potential was demonstrated when they delivered a decisive 32-9 victory over the Eagles.

These two teams haven’t squared off since 2021, when the then-Washington Football Team emerged victorious with a 29-19 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Washington Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. That translates to 9:25 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa Bay, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Tampa Bay is ready to roll with head coach Todd Bowles and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who narrowly surpassed 4,000 passing yards last season. Mayfield also threw for 28 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. The Buccaneers are set to rely on their dynamic receiving duo, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both back after stellar seasons. Evans, who has been a consistent 1,000-yard receiver since 2014, racked up 1,255 yards last season and led the team with 13 touchdown receptions. Godwin added another 1,024 yards and two touchdowns.

In the backfield, Rachaad White is the lead running back, with the addition of fourth-round draft pick Bucky Irvin from Oregon expected to bolster their ground game.

Tampa Bay injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edmonds Running back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Kancey Defensive lineman Out Calf Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed D. Thompkins Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring R. Jarrett Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed E. Banks Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Palmer Wide receiver Questionable Concussion C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Delaney Defensive back Questionable Knee K. DeLoach Linebacker Questionable Groin S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Hall Defensive lineman Out Foot E. Brown Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Ribs

Washington Commanders team news

The franchise has endured a three-year playoff drought and is pinning its hopes on rookie quarterback Daniel to turn things around. His primary target this season is expected to be Terry McLaurin, who led the team last year with 1,002 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including 15 receptions of over 20 yards.

With Curtis Samuel heading to Buffalo and Jahan Dotson now with the Eagles, the receiving corps is undergoing a rebuild. Enter Luke McCaffery, the third-round pick from Rice and younger brother of Christian, who will be given an opportunity to make an impact.

The addition of Zach Ertz is a notable move, though it remains to be seen how much the 33-year-old tight end has left in the tank. In the backfield, Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. will split carries, with Ekeler, the seasoned veteran, still showing his worth as a key player in the passing game.

On defense, head coach Dan Quinn, known for his defensive acumen, will need his unit to step up to support the rookie quarterback. Jonathan Allen will be a crucial presence on the defensive line, especially in run-stopping situations.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Mariota Quarterback Injured Reserve Chest T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Obada Defensive end Physically unable to perform Lower Leg J. Magee Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bada Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed S. Toney Defensive end Questionable Groin J. Newton Defensive tackle Doubtful Foot N. Pollard Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Nikkel Safety Questionable Undisclosed M. Davis Cornerback Commissioners Exempt List Neck

