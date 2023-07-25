Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes sends message to Anthony Elanga after forward completes £15m Nottingham Forest move

Anthony Elanga has finally completed his move to Nottingham Forest and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes had a message for him.

Elanga completes Forest switch

Man Utd captain sends message of support

Swede won't feature in Wrexham clash

WHAT HAPPENED? After completing the move to Forest for a reported fee of £15 million ($19m), Elanga posted a video on his Instagram that highlighted his journey with the Red Devils and thanked the fans. Newly appointed captain, Bruno Fernandes, reposted the video and left a message for the young winger.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

Instagram (brunofernandes8)

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandes captioned his post: "All the best kid ❤️ @anthonyelanga"

THE GOSSIP: There had been a very spicy story recently when Harry Maguire released a statement that he had been stripped of his captaincy for the coming season. However, Maguire reportedly took the news positively and promised the fans that he would be working to improve and challenge the starting eleven.

WHAT NEXT? United are currently undergoing their pre-season tour in the United States having already faced Arsenal and set to face Wrexham later today.