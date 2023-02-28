Bristol City vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Man City lock horns with Championship side Bristol City in the 5th Round of the FA Cup

Bristol City’s campaign since the turn of the year has been nothing short of a fairytale in the Championship and the FA Cup. The English side is yet to lose a fixture since the 2-0 loss to WEST Brom on Boxing Day.

The Robins are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions as they march into the 5th Round of the FA Cup once again. Unfortunately for Nigel Pearson’s side history doesn’t lie in their favor as they haven’t qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament since 1974.

And with the reigning champions of England’s premier division traveling to Ashton Gate, Bristol City will have to produce a swashbuckling performance to qualify for the quarter-finals after 49 years.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has seemed to have lost track this campaign despite being given multiple chances to leapfrog Arsenal in the title race.

The Gunners have dropped points on numerous occasions in the league but somehow Pep’s side has failed to take advantage of it.

But with a victory against a lower-ranked Bristol side, the Sky Blues could regain their lost touch and relay it with staggering performances in the Premier League.

Considering 2018-19 was the last time, the Spanish grandmaster lifted the FA Cup trophy with City, Guardiola would be itching to get his hands on this piece of silverware once again.

Bristol City vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups

Bristol City XI (4-2-3-1): O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring; James, Williams; Sykes, Scott, Bell; Wells

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ortega; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Lewis, Phillips; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden; Alvarez

Bristol City vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City returns to Premier League action on the 4th of March as they take on Newcastle United at home before facing Crystal Palace away from home on the 11th of March. The Sky Blues then welcome German side RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 second leg of the Champions League.