Bring on the Lionesses! Catalina Usme's strike dumps out Jamaica as Colombia set up Women's World Cup quarter-final tie against England

Colombia set up a quarter-final clash with England at the Women's World Cup as Catalina Usme's composed finish knocked Jamaica out of the tournament.

Colombia beat Jamaica in last-16 tie

Usme magic secures 1-0 win

South Americans to face England next

TELL ME MORE: Colombia set up a mouth-watering tie with European champions England in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a tense 1-0 victory over Jamaica on Tuesday. After a first half where both sides somewhat cancelled each other out in a cagey affair, the contest came to life shortly after the break as Ana Guzman, who was making her competitive debut for Colombia, fired an inch-perfect long-range pass to Usme, who took a touch and blasted past goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer in the 50th minute. That goal, the first Jamaica had conceded all tournament, forced them to take the game to Colombia but try as they might, they could not find a way through Nelson Abadia's resolute defence. The closest they came to scoring just their second goal of the World Cup was when Jody Brown's header rebounded off the post from close range after a wicked set-piece delivery shortly before the hour mark. Drew Spence also headed inches wide in the closing stages but in the end, Colombia, who also hit the post late on through Leicy Santos, edged through.

THE MVP: Linda Caicedo once again put in an eye-catching display for Colombia, but it was Usme's moment of magic that separated the two sides. Her touch to set herself was exquisite and the finish was even better - a world-class bit of skill. This is now the furthest Colombia have progressed at a World Cup, after making it to the last-16 in 2015 as well.

THE BIG LOSER: While there were no standout errors from either side, Brown simply had to score for Jamaica. The forward was just two yards out and somehow could only find the frame of the goal. Had that gone in it could have changed the course of the match.

WHAT NEXT? Colombia will take on England in the last eight of the competition in Sydney on Saturday, August 12.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐