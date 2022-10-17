Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The English top-flight rolls on this week - here's everything you need to know.

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues to rack up the matchweeks as we hit mid-October, as Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Nottingham Forest to face them at the AMEX Stadium in a big Tuesday encounter.

The Seagulls have been the surprise package of the season, churning out a slew of impressive results, while the new boys on the top-flight block have struggled to stand out. Can their much-vaunted spending spree pay off this time around?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Brighton vs Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Date: October 18/19, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 12:00pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Brighton vs Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. In the U.S., the game will be also be broadcast on USA Network.

In the UK, the game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video while viewers in India can catch it on Star Sports Select 1.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network fuboTV UK N/A Amazon Prime Video India Star Sports Select 1 N/A

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Brighton team news and squad Pushing on for a place in Europe, Brighton's form remains all the more impressive given an enforced managerial switch already this campaign. Could they become the latest outsider to crack English football's nominal big six? You wouldn't bet against it. Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele, McGill Defenders Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, March, Mac Alisster, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards Trossard, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson, Tolaj, Sarmiento Forest team news and squad It has been a tough return to the top-flight for Forest, with their star-studded squad yet to really click into gear. But it is a long campaign and they'll hope they can spin matters around before the Qatar 2022 World Cup break rolls on.