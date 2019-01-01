Brighton set to sign PSG youngster Romaric Yapi

The 19-year-old becomes the latest in a line of prospects to leave Parc des Princes in search of first-team football

are set to sign 19-year-old prospect Romaric Yapi.

L’Equipe were first to report the move, with Goal sources having confirmed that the promising young French player is expected to have his medical and sign his first professional contract with the Premier League outfit on Thursday.

Initially deployed as an attacking player for PSG at youth levels, Yapi made the transition to right-back last season under the tutelage of Under-19 boss Thiago Motta.

He is the latest in a line of PSG youngsters to leave the club in search of more chances at first-team football.

Earlier this summer Wolves confirmed the capture of fellow defender Raphael Nya​, who captained the French outfit's U19s last season, with the Molineux outfit having also registered an interest in bringing in Yapi before being beaten to his signing by Brighton.

The French club have also lost a couple of more seasoned prospects during the summer window, with promising young forwards Moussa Diaby and Timothy Weah leaving the club for and respectively.

The loss of Yapi will nott be felt as keenly as those, with the defender having as yet not made any real breakthrough into the first-team plans for Thomas Tuchel.

He could be of great value to Brighton, however, with the club looking to avoid another season of fighting relegation.

New manager Graham Potter will be hoping to see his side better their results from last season, which saw them finish 16th in the league table, and part of the transition will be helping a defence that shipped 60 goals last term.

Yapi could also help bolster a struggling attack that notched just 35 league goals.

The signing of Yapi continues a trend for the club this summer of bringing in promising younger players, with centre-back Adam Webster (24), winger Leandro Trossard (24), and forward Neal Maupay (22) having all been signed by the Seagulls

Brighton kick off their new season on Saturday and will hope to get the campaign off to a strong start by picking up points away from home against .