Brentford vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch from anywhere

Brentford are set to take on Chelsea in the Premier League. Here is how to watch the game wherever you are.

Brentford will take on Chelsea in a Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. The Blues are 11th in the standings and will be desperate to add more wins to their bag. Brentford are further behind in 16th place in the standings.

Brentford have managed to win just one out of their last six games. They will need points to stay out of the drop zone.

Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool but managed to survive in the FA Cup with a 3-2 win over Leeds United in their most recent outing. They will hope to take that fighting spirit into the league to get more wins under their belt.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live wherever you are.

Brentford vs Chelsea at a glance

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET Venue: Gtech Community Stadium Last meeting: Chelsea 0-2 Brentford (October 2023)

Where to watch Brentford vs Chelsea: Live stream & TV channels

Country TV channel & stream United States Peacock United Kingdom No broadcast Argentina Star+ Australia Optus Sport Canada fubo France Multisports 6 Germany WOW, Sky Sports 7, Sky Go India JioTV, HotStar Indonesia Vidio Mexico Paramount+ South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3 Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 3 UAE beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Connect

The game between Brentford and Chelsea is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the 3pm Blackout restriction. Match highlights will be available to watch on BBC's Match of the Day program. In the US, the game will be available to watch on Peacock.

However, fans in other countries will be able to watch the game live on TV or stream live online. It is available to watch live on Jio TV and Hotstar in India.

Fans in Australia can watch this Premier League game live on Optus Sport and if you are in Spain you can view it on Movistar+ and DAZN.

You can see a list of the various TV channels that are broadcasting the game above.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea anywhere

If the Brentford vs Chelsea fixture is not being broadcast live in your territory or you happen to be abroad for whatever reason, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN allows you to establish a secure, private connection online and you can bypass geo-restrictions in order to access your usual streaming services when overseas.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to use, but there are many others, such as Surfshark or ExpressVPN - check out our review for more details.

How to use a VPN

Open your VPN application or interface. If you are using a handheld device, this will likely be in the form of an app, while some VPNs may run off personal computers in the form of hardware settings once downloaded and installed. Browse for the VPN you wish to use. Most VPN providers have multiple servers, allowing you to select from a broad range of network options, each with an IP address set to a different location around the globe. Make your connection to the VPN of your choice. Once you have done so, refresh your browser on your device. You should now be connected to a new IP address provided by your IPN - with it, you can access the streaming services that are geo-blocked when abroad.

Brentford vs Chelsea team news

Brentford team news

Brentford continue to navigate injuries with Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Pinnock (both suffering from ankle injuries), Kevin Schade (groin), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry, and Josh Dasilva (both with knee injuries) all in the process of recovery from their respective long-term ailments.

Ben Mee has recently joined the list of injured players, with the defender potentially missing the remainder of the season due to a foot injury incurred during the match against West Ham.

Chelsea team news

On Chelsea's side, the team will be without Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana (knee injury), Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia (all dealing with thigh injuries), Benoit Badiashile (groin injury), Marc Cucurella, and Carney Chukwuemeka (both suffering from ankle injuries).

Thiago Silva, who is grappling with a groin injury, will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the upcoming match.

Useful links