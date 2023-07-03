Brenden Aaronson finds a route back to the Champions League! USMNT star to join Union Berlin on loan from Leeds following Premier League relegation

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson is set to join Union Berlin on loan from Leeds United in pursuit of Champions League football.

Aaronson set to join Union Berlin on loan

Will get Champions League football

Two other Leeds players to follow Aaronson out of club

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds United began pre-season training on Monday at Leeds Beckett University but several players including USMNT star Brenden Aaronson did not turn up for training on day one. Aaronson is all set to join Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin on loan this summer, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson arrived in England in May last year as he completed a move to Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal. Unfortunately for the player, his debut campaign did not go to plan as he managed to score just two goals and provide three assists in 41 appearances for the Whites.

Fulham, at one point, were interested in signing the winger but have since decided to pull out of the deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Along with Aaronson, players like Diego Llorente and Robin Kock are also set to depart the club this summer. While Llorente is expected to join Roma on a temporary basis, Koch could follow Aaronson to Germany and join Eintracht Frankfurt.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? With a move to Union Berlin, Aaronson will be able to continue to ply his trade at the top division and also feature in the Champions League next season.