How to buy Brazil World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The roar of the crowd, the samba flair, and the quest for a record sixth star – the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to ignite passions across North America, and Brazil is already confirmed to be at the heart of the action.

As five-time champions and perennial favorites, the Seleção’s journey in Canada, Mexico, and the United States promises to be one of the tournament's most captivating storylines. With their qualification already secured after a decisive victory over Paraguay, the excitement for Brazil's participation is palpable among fans worldwide.

GOAL has all the essential information on how to get your hands on Brazil World Cup 2026 tickets, including key sales phases, price ranges, and where to buy them right now.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Brazil World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 13 2026 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, US Tickets June 19 2026 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, US Tickets June 24 2026 Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium, Florida, US Tickets

Where to buy Brazil World Cup 2026 tickets?

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Brazil, primarily via the official FIFA website and reputable secondary marketplaces.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September 2025) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October 2025), there are crucial opportunities still to come.

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw on December 5, 2025, the next significant phase of ticket sales commences. The Random Selection Draw application period runs from December 11, 2025, to January 13, 2026.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the group-stage matchups have been revealed. Tickets are sold at a fixed price during this phase, and successful applicants will be notified in February 2026.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (expected in Spring 2026), FIFA will open a Last-Minute Sales Phase where fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts, especially for highly anticipated matches involving Brazil.

To purchase tickets directly, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for a FIFA ID account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

If tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Brazil matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released. Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets. The FIFA resale marketplace reopens on December 15, 2025.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub, Ticombo, or SeatPick will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets. Some tickets on secondary markets have been listed starting from around $140.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Brazil World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches, including those potentially involving Brazil, are generally split into four categories. It's important to note that FIFA's pricing model for the 2026 tournament is dynamic, meaning prices can fluctuate based on demand, teams involved, and the host city.

The categories are defined as follows:

Category 1: The most expensive, typically located in the lower seating tier for the best views.

The most expensive, typically located in the lower seating tier for the best views. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers, generally outside the prime Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers, generally outside the prime Category 1 areas. Category 3: Primarily located in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Primarily located in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, usually in the upper tier and offering the most budget-friendly option for fans.

For the 2026 World Cup, ticket categories are based on how "high" the seats are, rather than solely on their placement on the field. While exact prices for specific Brazil matches will only be confirmed closer to the event, estimates from official channels and initial sales phases provide a general range. The cheapest group stage tickets for matches not involving host nations (which Brazil falls under) have remained relatively stable.

Based on initial releases and estimates, here's a general guide to ticket price ranges across different stages of the tournament:

Stage Ticket price range (USD) Group Stage (non-host nation matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

These ranges indicate the breadth of options, with Category 4 tickets typically representing the lowest price point in each stage, offering fans the most affordable way to experience the World Cup.

How to get Brazil World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Brazil matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations. These exclusive packages are offered through FIFA's official hospitality provider, On Location, and can be explored at FIFA.com/hospitality.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: