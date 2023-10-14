Trouble for Brazil's stars? Neymar, Vinicius Jr & Richarlison allegedly partied with influencers before Venezuela World Cup qualifier

Neymar, Vinicius Jr & Richarlison may be in trouble as they reportedly partied with influencers before Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

There was massive discontent among the home fans as Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela on Thursday at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba.

None of the forwards were on target and it was Gabriel Magalhaes who handed the lead to the five-time world champions, only to see it get cancelled out by a late bicycle kick from Venzuela's Eduard Bello.

The disgruntlement has now turned into rage after journalist Matheus Baldi claimed that the attacking trio was partying with prominent Instagram influencers before the match.

It is also claimed that there is video footage of one of the influencers leaving the team hotel on Friday morning.

Brazil are currently trailing leaders Argentina by two points in the CONMEBOL table and will be back in action against Uruguay on Tuesday in another World Cup qualifier.