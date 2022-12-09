'It's murder on the dancefloor' - Fans react as Brazil dumped out of World Cup on penalties by tireless Croatia

Hal Fish
|
Neymar Brazil Croatia World Cup 2022Getty
BrazilWorld CupCroatia vs BrazilCroatia

Many were left absolutely astonished after Brazil fell to a shock defeat via penalties against Croatia in the quarter-final of the World Cup.

Tite's men arrived in Qatar as strong favourites to win football's most prestigious international tournament.

They had impressed up to this stage, too, finishing top of Group G before demolishing South Korea in the first knock-out stage.

After 90 minutes, the game was still level and scoreless but Neymar then provided a glimpse of astonishing quality as he equalled Pele's record as Brazil's all-time top goalscorer.

Neymar goal 2022 TweetTwitter (@jamesbenge)

Neymar Tweet Brazil 2022Twitter (@Ankaman616)

Of course, despite his age, Luka Modric continued to do his thing in the middle of the park and Croatia will always have hope with him on the pitch.

Luka Modric Croatia Tweet 2022Twitter (@Okwonga)

Neymar's goal came just before half-time in extra time but Bruno Petkovic netted in the 116th minute to take the match to penalties.

Bruno Petkovic Croatia 2022 TweetTwitter (@GraceOnFootball)

Dominik Livakovic, who had been brilliant all game, stepped up one more as he saved Rodrygo's effort from the penalty spot, while Croatia scored with every attempt. This meant Marquinhos had to do the job with his effort but he struck the post and so Brazil have been sent home.

Brazil Croatia penalties TweetTwitter (@henrywinter))

Neymar Brazil Penalty Tweet 2022Twitter (@_PhilCosta)

Neymar Brazil Tears 2022 TweetTwitter (@MiguelDelaney)

Croatia Brazil 2022 TweetTwitter (@Nischal_SP))

In the end, mutual fans could do little more than just sit back and reflect on the stunning events they had just witnessed in Qatar.

Brazil 2022 Croatia TweetTwitter (@@Brad_Gray_)

Croatia Qatar 2022 TweetTwitter (@maxrushden)

Which was the best World Cup winning team?

183023 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which was the best World Cup winning team?

  • 50261France | 2018
  • 37016Germany | 2014
  • 70883Spain | 2010
  • 24863Italy | 2006
183023 Votes

Editors' Picks