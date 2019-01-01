Bowen welcomes Tottenham talk but offers no transfer hint

The Hull City winger is attracting plenty of Premier League interest, but he is fully focused on a promotion challenge in the Championship

Jarrod Bowen has welcomed talk of interest from the likes of Tottenham and Leicester, but has offered no indication he is looking for a way out of Hull City.

The 22-year-old has starred in the Championship this season, netting 13 times to date.

Those efforts have drawn admiring glances from the Premier League, with a player who enjoyed a 15-goal breakthrough campaign in 2017-18 considered to be ready for a step up.

Goal has revealed Spurs, who made no additions to their squad last summer, are among those keen to land a home-grown star with plenty of potential.

Bowen, though, is refusing to read too much into the transfer whispers during the January window.

He told Sky Sports: "There is always going to be interest in every single player when you play well, but I've got agents that represent me that take care of that and they didn't say anything to me.

"It is nice to see your name linked to some teams, but I am a Hull City player and as far as I'm aware it is just rumours."

For now, Bowen’s intention is to reach the top tier with the Tigers.

Nigel Adkins’ side have been on a remarkable run of form since late November, going unbeaten through their last nine Championship fixtures and collecting seven wins along the way.

They find themselves just four points off the play-off places and are hoping to force their way into promotion contention over the coming weeks.

Bowen added: "That is everyone at this club's aim now.

"We have got out of a deep, dark hole and we are looking up. We need to go on a good run and see where it takes us.

"I think we're good enough to do it, but we will have to see how it goes.

"We have been doing the same things since the start of the season, we know our game plan and our qualities, but we have just defended better and been more clinical in the final third.

"I think it has all just clicked into place and we have turned in some unbelievable performances."