Advantage Borussia Dortmund! Shock Bayern Munich defeat to RB Leipzig hands Bundesliga title initiative to Gio Reyna & Co.

Bayern Munich have handed Borussia Dortmund the advantage in the Bundesliga title race as they slipped to a 3-1 loss at home to RB Leipzig.

Bayern surrender lead to RB Leipzig

Tuchel's men one point ahead of Dortmund

Could lose pole position in Bundesliga

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern were a point ahead of Dortmund heading into their penultimate game of the season on Saturday, and it looked like it would be business as usual when Serge Gnabry put the home team ahead after 25 minutes. Leipzig managed to fight back in the second half, though, equalising through Konrad Laimer before Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty each to secure an away win.

The result means Dortmund will go two points clear at the top of the table if they beat Augsburg on Sunday and put them on course to win their first league title since 2012.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nkunku's vital second goal may feel like a bit of revenge for the attacker, who was denied a proper chance to succeed under Tuchel when the pair worked together at Paris Saint-Germain. Nkunku eventually opted to leave the French club and head to Leipzig, where he has blossomed into a star and scored one of the goals that may have ruined Tuchel's chances of winning the Bundesliga.

The German coach's reign at Bayern has not gone according to plan. He replaced the sacked Julian Nagelsmann in March with the team still in contention to win the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal. However, they have since crashed out of the European and domestic cups and may now miss out on the league title for the first time in 10 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bavarian giants will hope Dortmund slip up on Sunday, before they take on Koln next Saturday in the final match of the season.