Bissouma will miss Brighton's fixture against Manchester City – Potter

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed midfielder Yves Bissouma will not be available for selection when they take on Manchester City in a Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

After two straight victories against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, the Seagulls will return to action with a fixture against the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old Mali international was instrumental for Brighton as they picked up six points from the two fixtures in North London but he will miss the trip to Manchester since he will be serving a two-match ban after picking up ten yellow cards this season.

“Everybody is ok. We’ve been recovering this morning after the Tottenham game and everybody feels good. Obviously, Yves [Bissouma] is suspensed but everybody else should be okay,” Potter told the club’s official website.

“Steven Alzate missed the game at Spurs due to illness, but he’s back in training – he did a light session today [Tuesday] so we’ll see how he is. There’s a chance he could be involved in the squad.”

Bissouma has been a pivotal figure for Brighton so far in this campaign, managing 22 appearances in the top-flight. Against Spurs in London, Bissouma, who is a transfer target for Arsenal and Aston Villa, did a good job of breaking down the home side's attacks.

Potter was also impressed with his team’s defensive display against Spurs.

“The guys put in a hell of a shift. I think you have to understand that we’re up against a good side, all over the pitch, and to try to stop the source into their attacking players, that are legendary in terms of the Premier League status and who can blow teams away fairly quickly, meant we had to be strong in that area – and I thought the guys did it really, really well,” Potter praised his players after the game.

“It wasn’t a lucky win; it wasn’t a smash-and-grab from our perspective, it was really, really good performance and one we can be really proud of. I thought we deserved it.

“It felt like we had good control and that’s not easy to do here. It was a hot day and we’ve got some young players out there who are adapting to the Premier League and getting better with all the experiences they have. I’m really proud of the players.”