‘Bigger than Bellingham’ – Liverpool need ‘four or five’ signings & Klopp remains best man for the job, claims Carragher

Jamie Carragher wants “four or five” summer signings at Liverpool, with the Reds told their problems are “bigger” than a deal for Jude Bellingham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds continue to be heavily linked with the England international midfielder, who is starring at Borussia Dortmund, but their struggles in 2022-23 may be ruling them out of the running for a much sought-after signature. Carragher believes Liverpool need multiple additions in the next transfer window, while he also feels that Jurgen Klopp – as a Champions League and Premier League title-winning coach – remains the best man to take the club forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reds legend Carragher has told Sky Sports on what needs to happen at Anfield: “I would change everyone else at that football club before I change Jurgen Klopp. When he first came in, Liverpool were sixth or seventh in the league and to get where Liverpool have been the last few years, he’s proved he can do that. I’d like to see him do that again, I’m sure he will. If you’re talking about a change of manager, any manager coming into Liverpool would need to rebuild.

“I don’t think it’s a case of just buying one player. People keep talking about bringing Jude Bellingham in. The longer it goes, it feels like it’s bigger than one or two players, it might need to be four or five that need to come in.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher went on to say of the need to for stability off the field at Liverpool, with Klopp having shown before that he can rebuild a squad and make it competitive on every front: “You can question Jurgen Klopp in terms of how’s it got to this? He’s part of that, the management of the group. But the recruitment team, how’s it gone from almost winning four trophies last season to being 10th in the league? There’s a lot of questions that need to be asked and answers to be found, but the start of next season, I don’t think there’s anyone any Liverpool supporter would rather have in that dugout than Jurgen Klopp.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool hit a new low in their latest outing, as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat away at Wolves, and they now sit 10th in the Premier League table – 11 points adrift of the top four and qualification for the Champions League in 2023-24.