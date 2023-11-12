Sam Kerr on the scoresheet as classy Chelsea battle past resilient Everton in WSL encounter

Chelsea's star talent made the difference against a spirited Everton side, as the Blues grabbed a confident 3-0 win on Merseyside.

WSL champions march on

Everton show promise

Cuthbert stands out in midfield

TELL ME MORE: The news that Emma Hayes will be leaving Chelsea atthe end of the season to become USWNT manager didn't distract the Blues from their Merseyside mission. Their record against Everton in recent seasons has been excellent, and despite some defensive resilience and impressive periods of pressure from the home side, their class shone through at Walton Hall Park. Jessie Fleming opened the scoring on 13 minutes, taking advantage of a poor clearance to sweep home a clean volley inside the box, before Australia star Sam Kerr, who had gone three WSL games without a goal, doubled their lead on the hour mark. Aggie Beever-Jones' beautiful 90th-minute strike sealed the three points.

THE MVP: Chelsea's Scotland international Erin Cuthbert quietly bossed the midfield for 90 minutes, keeping possession ticking over smoothly and connecting defence and attack seamlessly with her efficient defensive work, clever movement and sharp passing.

THE BIG LOSER: Italy striker Martina Piemonte was given a golden opportunity to level things up in the first half, when a rare Millie Bright error left her one-on-one with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who stopped her weak effort comfortably. The last Everton player to score against Chelsea in the WSL was Nikita Parris in 2014, a remarkable stat that the Mersyside club were unable to break today.

MATCH IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues have collected 16 points from their opening six matches in the WSL this season, and will be full of confidence when they face Liverpool next weekend. However, before that task, they travel to Spain for a Champions League group stage match against Real Madrid in midweek.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐