Bernardo Silva given 'huge mistake' warning about possible PSG move as Jerome Rothen tells Man City star not to join for the money

Bernardo Silva has been warned not to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as their owners' philosophy does not suit the player's style.

Bernardo warned against joining PSG

Rothen hails Silva as a perfect team player

He starred in Man City's win over Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen was all praise for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva. He stated that the Portugal international is a perfect team player with great finishing ability and intelligence on the pitch. Rothen also warned Silva against joining PSG in the summer as he believes the club's owners are interested in signing big names instead of building a team where players can excel.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to RMC Sport, Rothen said, "Bernardo Silva would make a huge mistake if he came only for economic reasons and living environment. I am sure that PSG will sign him because he is a star. Bernardo Silva plays for his teammates, he knows how to finish, he is intelligent. He really is the player who best reflects what Guardiola wants to put on the field. He has it all. This player has class.

"The president or the emir are not supposed to be concerned with building a team. They decide to sign names. They love Bernardo Silva, especially with the game he played on Wednesday. It is not a money problem for them. They don't want Bernardo Silva for collective construction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva was the star performer in Manchester City's Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Real Madrid. The player netted a brace as the Cityzens outclassed Los Blancos 4-0 to qualify for the final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT BERNARDO SILVA? Silva will be next seen in action on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's side take on Chelsea in the Premier League.