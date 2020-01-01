'I'm still waiting for my commission!' - Berbatov reveals part he played in Martial's transfer to Man Utd

The former Old Trafford favourite says he gave the Frenchman a glowing recommendation while he was on the books of Ligue 1 outfit Monaco

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that asked him for his opinion on Anthony Martial before signing the striker from in the summer of 2015.

Martial arrived at Old Trafford at the start of Louis van Gaal's second season in charge, completing an initial £36 million ($45m) switch from Stade Louis II.

More than a few eyebrows were raised when United forked out such a large fee for a relatively unknown 19-year-old, but he quickly silenced all doubters to emerge as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Martial scored a stunning goal on his debut against , and went on finish the 2015-16 campaign as United's top scorer.

Fast forward four years, and the international has 208 appearances to his name for the Red Devils, along with 64 goals, and he is now the first choice frontman in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI.

Berbatov witnessed Martial's unique abilities up close at Monaco, and says he played a key role in the deal which saw him move to Manchester.

The ex-United centre forward told Talksport: "The United head scout called me, he was like: 'Berbs, we are looking at this kid Martial and wanted to ask what you think.'

"I told him this boy is unbelievable, the things he can do. He can be a great player, he just needs someone to guide him on the pitch. Of course, I'm still waiting for my commission!"

Martial has hit 16 goals in 34 outings for United in all competitions in 2019-20, having been trusted by Solskjaer to lead the line following Romelu Lukaku's departure to last summer.

The 24-year-old overcame some early-season injury problems before marking his return to the first team with the all-important winning goal against Partizan Belgrade in the back in October.

Berbatov spoke out on Martial's fitness woes and confidence issues after that match, insisting it was vital for United to make sure that the Frenchman stays fresh for the remainder of the campaign.

"In the case of Martial, to get going again and get a goal will give him even more confidence, especially for a striker," said the ex-United No.9.

"But like any other player, the most important thing now is to stay fit, know when to push hard and slowdown in training because when you have so many games you need to know when to save your energy. The last thing he and the club needs is to pick up another injury."