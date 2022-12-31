'Benzema of last year would've scored more' - Courtois bemoans Real Madrid team-mate's lack of clinical edge against Valladolid

Thibaut Courtois admitted that Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema could have been more clinical against Real Valladolid despite the striker's brace.

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema scored twice in the final 10 minutes to help Real Madrid beat Valladolid 2-0 and climb to the top of La Liga. While the Frenchman scored two important goals in the clash, he did miss a sitter in the first 15 minutes of the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to DAZN, Courtois said: "Benzema is very good. Perhaps he lacked some rhythm, in the last three months he hasn't played that many games. Last year's Karim might have scored a few more goals, but for his confidence, it's important to score two goals and he felt good, he scored the penalty and the clear chance he had."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After missing out on playing the 2022 World Cup for France due to injury, Benzema returned to action for Los Blancos in La Liga and marked it with two goals. He is currently the fourth highest scorer in the league with seven strikes to his name.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's men next face Cacereno in a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on January 3.