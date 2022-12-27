Benzema's agent hits out at France boss Deschamps & claims striker could have played in World Cup knockout stages

Karim Benzema's agent has hit out at France boss Didier Deschamps and claimed that the striker could have played in the World Cup knockout stages.

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema's legal representative, Karim Djaziri, has insisted that the 35-year-old could have been fit for the knockout rounds of France's World Cup campaign in Qatar and shared a video to back up his claims. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner picked up an injury in training and was sent home before the tournament kicked off in Qatar, reportedly falling out with manager Deschamps.

WHAT THEY SAID: Djaziri took to Twitter on Boxing Day and questioned the French camp, posting: "I consulted three specialists who confirmed the diagnosis that Benzema could have been fit from the last 16 to at least be on the bench. Why did you ask him to leave so quickly?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old seemingly confirmed his international retirement via social media last week, the day after France's World Cup final penalty shootout defeat against Argentina. Benzema has endured a tumultuous relationship with Deschamps and was snubbed for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. The attacker has closed the door on his France career after earning 97 caps and scoring 37 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The striker's sole focus will now be on regaining full fitness and starring for Real Madrid, having made just seven La Liga appearances so far this season.