Bellingham has backing of ‘top guy’ Haaland as England star reveals World Cup message exchange

Jude Bellingham admits he remains in regular contact with Erling Haaland, with a “top guy” offering words of encouragement during the 2022 World Cup.

Played together at Borussia Dortmund

Teenager shining at Qatar 2022

Remains in contact with former team-mate

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair played alongside one another at Borussia Dortmund prior to Haaland completing a transfer to Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer. There has been talk of Bellingham treading a similar path in the near future, as interest in his services continues to build, but for now, the England international midfielder can call upon the support of a prolific frontman from afar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellingham has told BBC Radio 5 Live of staying in touch with Haaland: “He's always really encouraging. He messaged me before and after the first game just saying, 'good luck' and then he said 'well done'. He's a top guy. We speak every now and then to be fair. Normally when we're both playing it's more often, but it's normally silly stuff to be honest, just if he sees something that makes him laugh or if I see something that we've talked about before we'll send it to each other. But it's never like every day, checking up on each other, you know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland is playing no part at the World Cup finals in Qatar as Norway failed to qualify, but he has been enjoying a remarkable 2022-23 campaign at City – with 23 goals recorded through 18 appearances for the Blues.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham’s focus is very much locked on international matters and he will be back in action on Saturday when England take in an eagerly-anticipated quarter-final clash with France.