'Not just a purple patch' - Jude Bellingham backed as future Ballon d'Or winner by former Real Madrid striker

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Javier Saviola has predicted Jude Bellingham has what it takes to win the Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham form is not just a 'purple patch'

Saviola says Englishman can win Ballon d'Or

Also praises Vinicius Jr.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham is considered to be one of the most talented young players in the game at the moment having joined 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund on a €103 million (£90m/$108m) deal. The Englishman has emerged as a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's team so far this season. Bellingham has sizzled with 11 goals and three assists in 12 games across all competitions and has drawn praise from former Madrid striker Saviola.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is so great at arriving in the box to score. He is so complete because he is also very good in the air and he has a really strong shot from outside the area," he said via the Daily Mail.

"I don't think this is just a purple patch that he is going through. He's a player who can score at any given moment. There are scorers who we know are either going to score one way or another way. There are centre-forwards who wait for their chance. But Bellingham can score in so many different ways. He has various ways to score a goal in every game. He is one of the most complete players in the world at the moment."

Article continues below

Asked if he would be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or, Saviola said: "Well the next Ballon d'Or will be [Lionel] Messi. But the one after that… Bellingham brings together so many different qualities. He can do so many different things. He scores, he can play wide, he turns defence into attack incredibly well, he strikes the ball well and he can head it too. To win the Balon d'Or you have to be very complete and I think he is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saviola also expressed great admiration for Vinicus Jr., Bellingham's team-mate, speculating that he will challenge the England international for the Golden Ball in 2024. After 10 La Liga games, Bellingham and Vinicius up front have helped Los Blancos climb to the top of the standings. With three victories out of three, they also lead their Champions League group.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will return to action when Los Blancos travel to sunny Catalonia to take on Barcelona on Saturday, October 28 in the biggest club clash in the world.