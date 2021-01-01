Beckham: Solskjaer doing 'incredible job' as Manchester United manager

The duo were team-mates for several seasons at Old Trafford and the Inter Miami owner has backed the Norwegian to achieve big things

David Beckham has said that his former Manchester United team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing an "incredible job" as Red Devils head coach.

Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and has had ups and downs at Old Trafford, but has United poised for a second straight top four finish under his watch.

Beckham, now a co-owner at Inter Miami, played with Solskjaer at United between 1996 and 2003, winning five Premier League titles together as well as the Champions League in 1998-99.

What was said?

"I've seen some of the criticism but I suppose when you are a manager of Man Utd when they've had success over the years that they've had, there was always going to be a point where people get criticised, whether it's the players, whether it's the owners, whether it's the manager," Beckham told ESPN.

"Ole's been in the game long enough to be able to take any kind of criticism. He's very quiet, he gets on with his job, and I think he's done an incredible job down at United.

"The results are starting to show that. Hopefully it continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well. So when the criticism comes, he's one person that can take it."

The bigger picture

Solskjaer has had a mixed record as Man Utd manager, performing relatively well in the Premier League while falling short in other competitions.

In 2019-20, his first full season as United boss, Solskjaer led the club to a third-place finish in the league but lost in the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Solskjaer has United in second place in the league this term, but the Red Devils are 14 points back on first-place Manchester City with a game in hand.

United have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, though they have now advanced to the last eight of the Europa League.

