Bayern suffer Lewandowski injury blow as striker ruled out for Champions League tie against PSG

Bayern Munich have confirmed that star striker Robert Lewandowski will miss four weeks due to sprained ligaments in his right knee.

The injury will see Lewandowski miss both legs of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final against PSG, which are set to take place April 7 and 13.

The Poland international is having another sensational campaign, scoring 42 times for Bayern in all competitions thus far.

What was said?

in a brief statement on the club's Twitter account, the Bundesliga champions said: Robert Lewandowski has suffered sprained ligaments in his right knee. The striker will be out for around four weeks."

When was Lewandowski injured?

The striker was hauled off after an hour in Poland's World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Sunday, a 3-0 win in which Lewandowski scored twice.

Following the match, The Polish FA announced that Lewandowski would miss Wednesday's World Cup qualifying match against England due to the injury.

"Clinical tests have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee," an official statement posted to the Polish FA's website read.

"The short time remaining until the next match excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match. This would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury."

What games will Lewandowski miss?

In addition to the Champions League tie against PSG, Lewandowski is also set to miss Saturday's massive Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig.

Bayern go into the match in first place, four points ahead of second-place Leipzig.

The Bavarians also have four other Bundesliga matches in April that the 32-year-old appears likely to miss: against Union Berlin, Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen, and Mainz.

