Bayern Munich star Davies signs new contract until 2025

The Canada international has impressed for the Bundesliga side this season while playing at left-back, and has been rewarded with a five-year deal

star Alphonso Davies has signed a new contract with the champions until 2025.

The 19-year-old Canada international has impressed while playing at left-back for the German side in the 2019-20 campaign, and has been rewarded with a new five-year contract.

Davies made 21 league appearances for Bayern this season, scoring once, before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The deal was announced with a video on Twitter, showing Davies printing his own Bayern shirt with his name and the number '2025' on the back, while Bayern's website accompanied their announcement of the deal with a picture of the player and board members sat at a socially safe two-metre distance from each other, all wearing facemasks as he signed his contract.

Davies joined Bayern from side in January 2019 for €19.5 million (£17m/$22m), and has gone on to establish himself as one of the major rising stars in world football, including finishing sixth in Goal's 2019 NxGn list of football's best wonderkids.

Davies said: “I am very happy. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world and it was a dream come true for me to be able to play here. I felt comfortable from day one. I want to get as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is FC Bayern's DNA.”

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “Alphonso has developed very well at FC Bayern. He has earned this contract extension with his convincing services. We are happy that he will stay with Bayern for the long term. He not only enthuses our fans with his style of play, but also with his way of playing next to the pitch.”

Club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was also full of praise for the teenager: “I am very pleased that FC Bayern and Alphonso are committed in the long term.

"Alphonso, with his speed, enthusiasm and professional attitude, fits perfectly with our team. There is also a human benefit. We all have the task of ensuring that Alphonso continues to stabilise his very good performances, that he concentrates and bravely takes the same development steps as before.”

Oliver Kahn, member of Bayern's executive board and former club and international goalkeeper, said: “Alphonso Davies is a player who has achieved a high level of performance at a young age and at the same time has great development potential.

"Anyone who can play at top level at FC Bayern at such a young age can have a great career ahead of them. We are all happy to have him with us for the long term. He brings a lot with him and we are sure that we will still have a lot of fun with him.”