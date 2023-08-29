Huge boost for Bayern Munich! Manuel Neuer returns to training nine months on from horror skiing accident that left German goalkeeper with broken leg

Manuel Neuer has returned to training with Bayern Munich, nine months on from breaking his leg in a skiing accident.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German shot-stopper has been out of action since the turn of the year after he suffered a broken leg during a ski trip in December following Germany's exit from the World Cup in Qatar. He was supposed to make a comeback at the beginning of the 2023-24 season but suffered another setback in his recovery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have signed Daniel Perertz from Maccabi Tel Aviv to increase squad depth, while Sven Ulreich will continue to be the No. 1 choice until Neuer is completely match fit.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from the club read: "Good news from Säbener Straße: Manuel Neuer is back with the FC Bayern goalkeeper team on the pitch.

"In Monday morning's training session for the players who didn't start against FC Augsburg on Sunday, the 37-year-old captain completed a session with his goalkeeping colleagues for the first time since breaking his lower right leg. Neuer has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in December 2022 but has now taken the next step on the comeback trail."

WHAT NEXT? After winning the first two games of the Bundesliga season, Bayern will hope to pick up their third win on the trot when they face Borussia Monchengladbach on September 2.