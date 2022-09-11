Bayern Munich chief denies Kane transfer talks as record-breaker Tel hailed as Europe's best striker talent

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has denied holding any transfer talks with Tottenham regarding a move for Harry Kane.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga champions reluctantly agreed to the sale of Robert Lewandowski over the summer, leaving them short of a proven No.9. There has been talk of a raid being launched on Spurs for England captain Kane in 2023, as he would be approaching the final year of his contract at that point, but no interest from any of the parties involved has been sounded out as yet.

WHAT THEY SAID: Salihamidzic has told Sport1 of Bayern’s supposed hunt for another central striker: “I haven't spoken to anyone at Harry Kane's camp.

“We have faith in our players. Serge [Gnabry], Sadio [Mane], [Eric Maxim] Choupu-Moting and also [Mathys] Tel. These are guys who should grow into it. We have eight players for four positions. In the end you have to see what the market has to offer and we didn't find anyone is better than what was already in our squad.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern invested in the potential of teenage frontman Tel when prising him away from Rennes and have already seen the French starlet become the youngest goalscorer in the club’s illustrious history.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Salihamidzic believes Tel can become the next iconic striker at the Allianz Arena, saying: “He's 17, but he has qualities that not many in the world have. He has the potential to be great. He's the best talent in Europe at this position.”

DID YOU KNOW? Aged 17 years and 136 days, Mathys Tel is the youngest ever player to score a goal for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Julian Nagelsmann’s side have already risen to the top of the Bundesliga table in 2022-23, taking 12 points from an unbeaten six-game start to the season, and will be back in action on Tuesday when facing Barcelona and Lewandowski in the Champions League group stage.