Bayern Munich should sign Kane if Lewandowski leaves - Boateng

Bayern Munich should pursue Harry Kane if Robert Lewandowski is to leave the club this summer, says former player Jerome Boateng.

The veteran striker is attempting to force an exit from Allianz Arena, with a move to Barcelona the most likely destination for the Poland international.

Bayern have indicated they have no intention of parting ways with their star man - but if they are forced to, Boateng has suggested that they should move instead for the Tottenham and England attacker.

What has Boateng said about Kane?

"Personally, I would try to get Harry Kane [for] Bayern right away," Boateng told Sky Sport Germany when addressing who he would like to replace the club's veteran striker if he leaves this summer.

"This is my opinion. For me, this is a complete striker who scores goals every day at Tottenham, in a very good but not world-class team.

"If he plays in a team like Bayern, then I think he's a great replacement at a very good footballing age. That's up to Bayern Munich."

What are Boateng's thoughts on Lewandowski?

The former Bayern man also weighed in on the Poland star's reasons for pushing for an exit, adding: "I wasn't surprised. You could see it a bit because of the development.

"For a player like him, it's legitimate to want to do something new at some point. We all have such thoughts and phases.

"I think that you can agree on both sides without there having to be a fuss. It's difficult, but now that the summer break is over, there's enough time to find a good solution for both sides.

"It is important that both sides are satisfied in the end. As it stands, Robert would like to leave in the summer. Bayern says at the moment: 'No'.

"That's understandable, but they have plenty of time in the summer to make sure to get replacements. This has happened to other players as well.

"Thiago also wanted to go, so it was possible. It would be nice if a solution is found so that both sides are successful: Lewy and Bayern in the future. That's the most important."

