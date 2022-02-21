Bayern Munich injury news: Neuer says 'everything going as planned' as Nagelsmann gives Tolisso update

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says his rehabilitation from knee surgery is “going as planned”, but the World Cup winner is still expected to miss the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Red Bull Salzburg.

The 35-year-old underwent surgery on February 6 and was expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Positive progress is being made in his recovery, but a home date with Austrian opponents Salzburg in the Champions League on March 8 is expected to come too soon for him.

What has been said?

Delivering an update on his fitness during a Q&A session on Instagram, Neuer said: “I'm doing very well.

“Everything is going as planned and I'm making good progress.”

The experienced Germany international added: “In rehab I usually train twice a day. Before and after the sessions I still have treatments with the physiotherapists.

“When I'm healthy and fit, I train only once a day - even in my free time.”

Who else is missing for Bayern?

The Bundesliga title holders are currently locked at 1-1 on aggregate in their continental clash with Salzburg and will require a positive result on home soil in order to reach the quarter-finals.

Julian Nagelsmann boasts plenty of depth in his squad, but some important players are currently nursing knocks.

Neuer is joined in the treatment room at present by Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman, while Alphonso Davies has not played since seeing a heart condition was discovered and Corentin Tolisso was forced off in a 4-1 victory over Greuther Furth.

Bayern’s boss has said of the thigh problem picked up by French midfielder Tolisso: “Coco has a muscle fibre tear. Bad luck, but thank God it's not too bad.

“At first we were afraid it was something worse.

“How can we replace Coco? With Marcel Sabitzer, with Marc Roca, with Jamal Musiala and hopefully soon with Leon Goretzka again.”

Tolisso has been providing cover for Goretzka over recent weeks, but he may find future opportunities limited as he runs a contract at the Allianz Arena down towards free agency in the summer.

