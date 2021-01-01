Bayern & France blow as Tolisso faces battle to play again this season due to thigh injury

The Frenchman pulled up during routine practice with the Bavarian giants on Thursday, with his layoff presenting a headache for both club and country

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso looks set to miss the rest of the season and France's Euro 2020 campaign after he tore a tendon in his left thigh during training this week, the club have confirmed.

The Frenchman pulled up during routine practice with the Bavarian giants on Thursday, while attempting a shot on goal, and faces a spell on the sidelines that could rule him out for the next six months.

The 26-year-old has played on only 14 occasions this season in the Bundesliga, as part of Hansi Flick's rotated squad, but remains a core component of his coach's plans.

What's been said?

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, Flick was unsure how long Tolisso would definitely be ruled out for.

"I'm very sorry for Coco," said Flick. "We expect him to be out for at least three months.

"I hope the operation went well. We were all shocked; he limped off the pitch and was in tremendous pain.

"In recent games, Coco has again shown his quality, and I'm more than impressed by him. He'll be given all the time he needs and he has our full support.

The bigger picture

Tolisso's injury comes as Flick and Bayern look to carry the form of their exceptional 2019-20 campaign on with further triumphs at home and abroad.

They currently lead the Bundesliga by five points, and have already won the Club World Cup this season, in which Tolisso played a part.

His projected layoff is more than just a concern for his club, but also one for France boss Didier Deschamps, potentially robbing him of one of his most decorated midfielders.

The former Lyon man first made his debut for Les Bleus in 2017 and was a member of the squad that won the World Cup at Russia 2018 the following year.

Favoured as an impact player in big games - he came off the bench for Deschamps in the World Cup final against Croatia and for Flick in the Champions League final against PSG respectively - his layoff is likely to force the national team coach to look for other options.

