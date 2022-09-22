Batshuayi claims he was 'fooled' into Chelsea transfer by false promises from Conte

Michy Batshuayi has claimed that he was “fooled” into joining Chelsea by false promises from Antonio Conte regarding what his role would be.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international striker joined the Blues from Marseille during the summer transfer window of 2016, with Conte having taken the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge shortly before his move to England. Batshuayi believed he had been drafted in to partner Diego Costa, but found game time to be in short supply and eventually severed ties with Premier League heavyweights in the summer after taking in 77 appearances and five loan spells.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reflecting with SPORT on why things did not work out for him at Chelsea, the 28-year-old frontman has said: “Conte was constantly contradicting himself. To start with my arrival. He called me and explained his project. He wanted me to play in a two-man frontline alongside Diego Costa. Did I believe that? Of course, because Conte has played with two attackers all his career. Except at Chelsea with me. I do not understand. The truth is that I have been fooled far too often.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Batshuayi did score 25 goals for Chelsea, while also claiming Premier League and FA Cup winners’ medals, but was never a guaranteed starter amid fierce competition for places.

WHAT NEXT FOR BATSHUAYI? He left the Blues for Fenerbahce in the last transfer window, with the hope being that a fresh start in Turkey will allow him to earn a place in Belgium’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.