Barcelona still want Joao Cancelo! Catalan giants preparing final attempt to sign Man City star - with Ivan Fresneda identified as backup target

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants who have been chasing Cancelo for a long time, will make a final attempt to sign him from Manchester City. But in case they fail to land the Portuguese star, they have identified Ivan Fresneda as an alternative full-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning La Liga champions are set to sell Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain who activated the French star's €50 million (£43m/$54m) release clause on Tuesday. The club is planning to use a part of the Dembele money to sign Cancelo.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Signing the Portuguese international could prove to be a tough challenge for Barcelona as Pep Guardiola reportedly has included him in his plans for the upcoming season after his impressive performance in the pre-season friendlies.
WHAT NEXT? If Manchester City eventually retains Cancelo's services, Barcelona will shift their focus to another long-time target Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda.