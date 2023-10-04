Making more history! Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal surpasses former Chelsea star as he sets new Champions League record with start against Porto

Lamine Yamal set a new Champions League record as he became the youngest player to start in the history of the competition against Porto.

Yamal handed start by Xavi

Became the youngest player to start in UCL

Surpassed Celestine Babayaro's record

WHAT HAPPENED? At 16 years, 83 days, the Spaniard surpassed Celestine Babayaro, who did it with Anderlecht at the age of 16, and 86 days in November 1994. Yamal has been on a record-breaking spree this season as he became the youngest-ever debutant for Barcelona and second youngest overall in the Champions League when he was introduced against Royal Antwerp at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys at just 16 years and 68 days old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The teenager also holds the record for being the youngest debutant in Spanish national team history when Luis de la Fuente brought him on from the bench during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia last month. He made the most of the opportunity and scored a goal which made him the youngest goalscorer in Spain's international history.

WHAT NEXT? Yamal will be back in action against Granada on Sunday evening in a La Liga fixture.