'Barcelona will have a problem if I don't have a future' - Koeman addresses speculation over his position as coach

Ronald Koeman has addressed the ongoing speculation over his position at Camp Nou, insisting Barcelona "are going to have problems" if he doesn't have a future at the club.

Koeman was handed a two-year contract by Barca when he replaced Quique Setien in the hot seat back in August, but now finds himself under increasing pressure amid a turbulent 2020-21 campaign.

It has been suggested that the Dutchman could lose his job when the club's next president is elected later this month, and he has now admitted to being uncertain with regards to whether or not he will be given the chance to remain in charge through to 2022.

"I have not spoken with anyone. We have to wait for who comes in as president and his plan," Koeman told a press conference on Tuesday.

"If I do not see an important future for me we are going to have problems, because I have one more year on my contract."

Off-field matters have dominated the headlines at Camp Nou this week following a raid of the club's offices in relation to the 'Barcagate' case.

Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested on Monday as part of an investigation into the matter and, although he has now been released, Koeman has been left shaken by the whole affair.

"When the news came out I was screwed because I know Bartomeu well and also Oscar Grau," he said. "I feel very bad for them, I had important moments with them.

"Bartomeu has always been an exceptional person for me."

Koeman is currently preparing his team for a Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg clash against Sevilla, where they will be bidding to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit.

Barca are also on the verge of crashing out of Europe after losing the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain 4-1, but their La Liga form has improved of late.

The Blaugrana moved up to second after beating Sevilla 2-0 at the weekend, and Koeman is remaining defiant in the face of adversity.

"In all the clubs there are difficult and complicated moments. It is true that a lot has happened this season, but we are happy and fighting to win things," he added.

"The important thing is the pitch and the games. I am in the best place for me, knowing what the problems are. Until the last day I will be giving my best for Barca, be it another year or five."

