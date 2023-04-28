'We had Barcelona panicking' - Emma Hayes proud of Chelsea's performance at Camp Nou despite Champions League semi-final exit

- Chelsea drew 1-1 at Camp Nou
- Blues crashed out with 2-1 aggregate loss
- Hayes proud of team's display
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea and Barca played out a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou in the second leg of their last-four tie. However, Barca progressed with a 2-1 aggregate win, having beaten Chelsea 1-0 in the first match in London. Hayes says she is proud of her team's display, saying they made the home side panic.
WHAT THEY SAID: "For us, we’re not going through because of the home tie. It’s very difficult to come here," she said. "If there was a little bit longer in the game, I think we would have gone on and won it. But I can’t ask for any more, I don’t know many teams that can come here and put them under pressure. They were panicking, you could hear it on the touchline. Even their manager got booked, they’re not used to that."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite their European upset, Chelsea can still finish the season on a high note. They are still in contention to win the Women's Super League as they sit four points behind leaders Manchester United, who they will face in the FA Cup final in May.
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's next game is against Liverpool in the WSL on May 3. Barca, meanwhile, will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the Champions League final with the two teams level at 2-2 before the second leg on Monday.