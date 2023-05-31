Barcelona planning Inter Miami team-up to seal Lionel Messi homecoming transfer

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to strike a deal with MLS side Inter Miami over the potential signing of Lionel Messi this summer.

Messi to leave PSG this summer

Argentine reportedly wants Barca return

Club discussing buy-and-loan exchange with Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to information from L'Equipe, which notes that Barca and Miami have entered into discussions over a possible buy-and-loan exchange for the Argentine. The deal would see the MLS outfit sign Messi as a free agent this summer, before loaning him out to the Catalan giants for an 18-month period. He would then return to Miami for the twilight stages of his career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The benefits of said move, according to the report, are that Messi would be able to keep playing at the highest level until the 2024 Copa America, before going on to discover MLS. It is believed that Barca have always been the Argentine's number one choice after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires next month. The club's precarious financial situation is the main stumbling block in that potential move, even despite offloading the significant wages of fellow veterans Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Elsewhere, Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he would face up against a familiar foe in Cristiano Ronaldo. It was reported on Monday that Al-Hilal had upped their offer to a staggering €600m-a-year for the Argentine, which would be double the salary of his eternal rival at Al-Nassr. At this stage, however, as L'Equipe notes, there is yet to be an agreement with any party.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Indeed, the 2022 World Cup winner is believed to want to make his decision after finishing the season with PSG. Messi had a hand in sealing the club's second successive Ligue 1 title against Strasbourg last weekend, and will look to feature from the start at home to Clermont Foot on Saturday.